Lulu Levan is back at the HOSB again for a special festive knees-up. Cocktails, snogs in the toilet (that’s just Lulu) and all to a soundtrack of soul, R&B, reggae, disco, house and general hands-in-the-air musical fodder. All fillers, no killers! Guest list only.

Friday December 8th @ The House of St Barnabas, 1 Greek Street, W1. 8pm-1am. RSVP only mslululevay@gmail.com

