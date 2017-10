I was honoured to be invited to join a panel to discuss the role of women in pop music, alongside singer-songwriter Roisin Murphy and Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, in a debate chaired by writer and broadcaster Miranda Sawyer.

This was the 15th event in the ongoing series, 37 Things You Need To Know About Modern Britain, which is a partnership between BUG and The House of St Barnabas.

